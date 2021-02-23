Ross Mathews Announces Engagement!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ross Mathews is getting married, and he’s spilling all the details!

The TV personality announced the news on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” explaining, “I’m going to tell you something that nobody knows. About a year ago I met somebody who just changed my life totally, and his name’s Dr. Wellington García. He’s an educator and he’s hilarious and he’s the smartest person I’ve ever met.

“And you know how Beyoncé says, ‘If you like it, then you shoulda put a ring on it?’ Well, I did!” he gushed, flashing his ring.

Drew congratulated Ross, and he told her, “I can’t even believe it, but yes, I am the happiest man. I met somebody so extraordinary.”

Dishing a bit more, Mathews said, “We started dating right before the pandemic, and then we had to date through quarantine, you know, making those Zoom dates and then eventually traveling and being together and making it work.”