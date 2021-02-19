Houston Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz on Texas Storm and How Neighbors Are Helping Each Other

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with meteorologist Mike Iscovitz of FOX 26 in Houston to find out more about the deadly winter storm gripping Texas.

People were without water or electricity, and Mike says conditions were so bad “the temperature inside people’s homes and apartments dropped into the 30s.”

He told the tragic story of a woman who froze to death in her home and detailed a fatal incident where someone burned charcoal in their home.

Mike and his family also faced the bitter temperatures by huddling up in the living room to stay warm. Thankfully a neighbor offered them access to a generator and another dropped off firewood. He confessed, “I was one of those people who burned furniture.… I was kind of desperate to generate heat.”

Iscovitz also shared the heartwarming story of Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the owner of Gallery Furniture.

“He really epitomizes the spirit here, of Houston,” Mike said. “He opened his doors to this huge furniture store where they sell very expensive mattresses. He opened his doors so people could come in that have no place to stay, and sleep on these mattresses that he’s probably selling for $2,000 or $3,000.”

Mike said people were welcome to “sleep there, get warm, get food,” adding, “That’s an example of what we saw across the entire area.”