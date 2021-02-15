Rachel Lindsay Reacts to Chris Harrison Stepping Aside After Her Headline-Making Interview

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay sat down with Billy Bush Monday to talk about the aftermath of her interview with “The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison regarding contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, which led to Chris saying he would be temporarily stepping away from the franchise.

Billy asked Rachel, “How did you feel walking away from the interview?”

“I was stunned,” she admitted. “Not at what was being said, because as Chris referenced in that interview, we have had these conversations. I wasn't shocked at the content of what he was saying… in public, where other people can hear what you think, and your, your thoughts may be a bit controversial, but I remember also thinking, ‘This is something that needs to be heard. This is something that needs to be seen.’ And I felt a duty.”

Lindsay went on to explain why she felt it was her duty, saying, “Because when you think of racism, you think explicit racism… you think wearing a white hood, you know? Saying things that are derogatory or offensive. That's explicit racism, but then there's implicit racism where you have these unconscious biases and stereotypes and misconceptions of certain groups, and that's what we were seeing in that interview, and I think it was a moment for people to recognize what was being said and to learn and grow from it, which is what we're seeing happen now with Chris.”

Billy said, “I've never done an interview where I've walked away saying, ‘Oh, everything was perfect…’ Is there something you wish you had said, or regret, or anything like that?” Rachel replied, “Billy, I was so focused in the moment… on not reacting, because I needed people to hear him and not the exchange between the two of us. But, in that moment, I wish I would have said, particularly when he talked about the difference between 2018 and 2021, when he said ‘was it not a good look there, or was it not… a good look in 2021?,’ I wish I would have said, ‘What do you mean by that? What was the difference in 2018?’ He kept talking about this lens, that we were looking at things through 2018 versus 2021 — I wish I had asked him to explain that.”

Billy wanted to know, “How do you feel about his apology?” and Rachel explained, “It's a little hard for me, because I lived the experience… There was no apology. The apology came after the fact. So it's hard for me to fully accept it. I'm going to need that time and space and compassion that he referenced to really accept the apology, because [Chris wasn’t] apologetic at first… I’m not saying I can’t get there, it’s just, initially, it’s a little tough for me.”

When Bush asked, “What should happen now?” Rachel said, “Where do we go as a franchise…? It's kind of hard to say. Chris has stepped aside, which I think is the right decision because, like he said, he needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level to use his word. And I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong, and what he said in that interview, and he needs time. He's stepped away to do that. As a franchise, though, where do you go from here when…?”

Billy continued, “Should they step away from him?” Rachel responded, “I think you have to see what happens. I think I don't want to play into things too quick to judge someone, right? Am I disappointed? Absolutely. Do I agree with what happened in that interview? No. But at the same time, he has taken the steps to not issue one but two apologies. Let's see what happens from there.” She added, “I will say this: to see the contestants come together and speak out and to say what they don't stand for, I don't know how we continue in this way… How does he go on to represent the franchise when people are so upset by what they saw in that interview that we have?”