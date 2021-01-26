Ben Higgins Dishes on Matt James’ Season of ‘The Bachelor,’ Plus: His Wedding Plans with Jessica Clarke

ABC Television

Monday night, five new women joined “The Bachelor” Matt James journey to finding love last, creating more tension in the house!

There was also a visit from a familiar face… former “The Bachelor” alum Ben Higgins, who broke down the drama with “Extra’s” resident “Bachelor” expert, Rachel Lindsay.

One storyline revolving around new contestant Brittany, who has been subjected to rumors that she is an escort. While Brittany was hurt by the accusations, Matt was not thrilled with the bullying. Ben recalled, “He was a little robotic, he was saying the right things at the right time… I said… ‘You know who you are… Just take a deep breath. If I can do it, you can do it.’”

When Rachel asked if it was fair for Matt to be introduced to five new woman at this point in the show, Ben said, “No, I think you're gonna have extra drama added whenever the lead is fairly normal and I think Matt James is really normal and I think that’s a great thing one that can be celebrated, so call it boring… They have to find a way to add some drama, some story into it.”

As for what advice Ben gave to Matt before the season, he revealed, “I said, ‘You are a good dude, don’t be shocked if your season is not just smooth and easy, like, it’s gonna get wild for you because you are a good dude.’”

Is there too much drama on the show right now? Ben admitted, “It's not really fun for me to watch… I feel like the whole storyline is dramatic.”

Ben also weighed in on Dale Moss and Claire Crawley’s breakup after calling Dale out for blindsiding Claire. He said, “When somebody's not treated fairly and someone asks you about it, you have to speak your honest opinion, you know the truth behind the scenes and people get judged and criticized on the wrong side… I am not saying we should destroy this person, what I am saying is they need to be held accountable… When you make a mistake and you treat someone unfairly accountability is the repercussion that we all have to be held to, that’s why I called him out.”

Rachel noted, I think it’s very telling, he is constantly talking meanwhile Claire is completely devastated, I have reached out to her, I have only gotten a slight response.”

Ben is covering “The Bachelor” every week on his podcast “Almost Famous” with Ashley I. Who are his frontrunners for Matt’s season? He answered, “Abigail… he really likes her… Bree I think is really incredible…I also like Rachel a lot, she’s been sweet…There is something about MJ… I am a big fan of Maggie, though, and we haven’t seen enough of Maggie… I was around for a date she was on she was super sweet, super nice, super funny.”

Ben has found love after the show, getting engaged to Jessica Clarke last year. He dished, “The wedding plans are going great, we are going to get married in 2021 no matter what we still want to plan a wedding, we are still planning a wedding, if that doesn’t happen we are still going to get married. It will be in November, we don’t have an exact date, but it will be in November of this year.”