Hannah Brown Spotted with New Man!

Getty

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown appears to have a new man in her life!

Just days after Hannah and model Adam Woolard were spotted in Nashville together, Brown was photographed with him in L.A.

The two were all smiles while out for a stroll in SoCal. They both kept it casual, with Hannah in black stretch pants, a striped shirt, rain jacket, and Dodgers hat. Adam wore black sweats, a blue shirt, jacket, and sneakers. Check out the pics here!

They haven’t confirmed their relationship, but Hannah recently gave fans a glimpse of him on Instagram Stories without showing his face.