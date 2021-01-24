Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker: Report

Kourtney Kardashian has a new guy — rocker Travis Barker!

According to a People magazine source, Kardashian, 41, and Barker, 45, have been dating "for about a month or two."

The source said the new couple had taken a trip together to Palm Springs, California. Not coincidentally, both Kourtney and Travis have shared images of what looks like the backyard of her mother, Kris Jenner's, Palm Springs abode.

"They've been friends for a long time, but it's turned romantic," the source continued.

Sharp-eyed "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" fans will recall Travis has appeared on the show.

So far, neither has confirmed or denied the story.