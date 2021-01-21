Drake Says He’s ‘Blessed to Be Back on My Feet’ After Surgery

Getty Images

Drake is on the mend after undergoing surgery.

The rapper revealed on Instagram Stories that he’s delaying the release of his album “Certified Lover Boy” because he’s still recovering.

Drake wrote, “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January.”

The 34-year-old added, “I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Instagram