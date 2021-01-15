Pitbull Makes Big NASCAR Announcement! Watch the Video

Getty

Pitbull just joined the NASCAR family!

Mr. Worldwide himself is now co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. The team announced the news with a heart-pumping video featuring Pitbull’s hit “I Believe That We Will Win.” Watch!

Pitbull, real name Armando Christian Pérez, and founder/co-owner Justin Marks plan to debut the team with Daniel Suarez behind the wheel of a No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona 500 on February 14. Suarez hails from Monterrey, Mexico, and is “the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history.”

Pitbull said in a statement, “I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder.’ As soon as I met Justin Marks, Ty Norris (team president) and Daniel Suarez, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture. This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so Get Ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)”

Pitbull, Marks and the team also want to be agents of change by launching a racing-themed STEM program within the inner-city charter school program SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) that Pitbull established years ago.