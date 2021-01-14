Wendy Williams Talks Kevin Hunter, Dating, and More Ahead of Lifetime Documentary

Getty

Wendy Williams is opening up to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her new Lifetime documentary “Wendy Williams: What a Mess.”

Williams is always raw and revealing, and her doc sheds even more light on her personal life. She told Billy, “It was a long time coming, and I'm glad I was able to tell my own story in my own truth.”

Her relationship with now ex-husband Kevin Hunter is at the forefront. Billy commented, “I thought like a very large part of it was you expunging these thoughts about Kevin. Kevin got dragged about 80% of the time…” He went on to ask, “Was this a cathartic experience?” Wendy answered, “Well, it was cathartic to get him out of my life, to divorce him.”

Williams continued, “Kevin cheated on me while I was pregnant with my son… and I found out and I could've divorce him then, but I said, ‘No, I have a son and I'm not going to have any more children’… I didn’t want him to leave me by myself.” She went on, “And I knew Billy, it was not till death do us part,” adding, “Kevin was a serial cheater, Kevin had different mistresses… This last one was the one he had the longest term relationship with.”

Billy shared, “Wendy, every time you talk about him in this documentary you get very emotional… do you still feel that way when you talk about him or is he getting smaller in your rear-view mirror?” She replied, “Yeah, he's getting smaller.”

She put it this way, “I've got a new life. I've got new boyfriends to make… and things to do.” She went on, “I don't regret falling in love with Kevin… and I definitely don't regret getting the best divorce attorney I could… and fighting tooth and nail to get everything out of that divorce.”

She is still in touch with him, “He calls from time to time… I don’t block his number though, he’s my son’s father… He came to my mother’s funeral.”

In the doc, Wendy also opens up for the first time about being date raped. Billy asked, “There's a moment in the documentary where they're like say his name… and you go, ‘You want me to say his name?’ and then in the end you decide not to. This day and age, with the movements that are happening, why would you protect this person?”

Wendy told him, “The reason I didn't say his name in the documentary is because I couldn't believe I was saying so much about everybody and everything.”

She explained, “He date raped me, he took advantage of me, but you know what the teachable moment for other young women is: when you put yourself in certain situations, you never know what kind of monster is with you… when you're in a hotel room with a man… keep the door open. “

Her addiction problem is also addressed. Billy said, “You had a cocaine problem at the time... did that experience make it worse?” She confirmed, “Yeah… because it was all a teachable moment at a bad point in my life... do I regret it? No because I’m stronger for it.”

Wendy also addresses body image issues. Billy said, “You talked about having body image issues since the first grade... have you moved past them?”

She said, “Now I actually physically, visually, feel as though I look better than I ever have in my life and I’m so ready for the next man to put his nasty hands all over me.” Billy asked, “When's the last time that happened?” Wendy confessed, “It’s been a few months now... right before corona I got it a bit... listen, I’m dating... I’m an attractive girl… I eventually would love to get married again.”