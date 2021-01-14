Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard's Powerful New Song, Plus: Tyler Puts FGL Breakup Rumors to Rest

Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard are teaming up, and they’re telling “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst about their new song “Undivided”!

Tyler wrote the song last year, but its message of compassion and love couldn’t be more timely after the turmoil at the Capitol.

Tim explained, “When we recorded this song, it was a song that needed to be heard — and we think even more so now.”

Tyler added, “I was just overwhelmed with the honor and thankfulness to have a song teed up and ready to go. A message that’s so powerful and so needed and so true.”

McGraw insisted, “First and foremost, I think both of us will tell you, we needed to hear it.” Tyler sent it to Tim while he was on a road trip with his wife Faith Hill. He said, “I loved it right away” and noted that Faith loved it, too.

He went on, “I am just so proud that Tyler wrote the song and sent it to me and we got to do it together.”

Tim opened up about how he spent the holidays with Faith and their three daughters hosting themed parties. “We had our little circle of the girls and their roommates and friends that were all tested and safe… It’s one of those memories we’ll have the rest of our lives,” he said.

Cheslie also asked Tyler about rumors that Florida Georgia Line was breaking up, as they pursue solo work. Hubbard shut down the rumors, saying, “We’re not breaking up, so everybody can breathe and relax.”