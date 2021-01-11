Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Reportedly Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer

Getty

Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy is reportedly terminally ill and receiving hospice care in Las Vegas.

The German publication Bild claims Siegfried, 81, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and had to undergo a 12-hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor.

He was then discharged at his own request and is now receiving care from two hospice workers.

The news comes less than a year after his Siegfried & Roy partner Roy Horn died from COVID-19 complications.