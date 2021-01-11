Celebrity News January 11, 2021
Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy Reportedly Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer
Siegfried Fischbacher of Siegfried & Roy is reportedly terminally ill and receiving hospice care in Las Vegas.
The German publication Bild claims Siegfried, 81, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and had to undergo a 12-hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor.
He was then discharged at his own request and is now receiving care from two hospice workers.
The news comes less than a year after his Siegfried & Roy partner Roy Horn died from COVID-19 complications.
Siegfried and Roy teamed up in 1990 and performed for decades in Las Vegas, often with white lions and white tigers. Horn was attacked by one of the tigers during a show in 2003 but survived.