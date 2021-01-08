President Trump Permanently Banned from Twitter

In the aftermath of Wednesday’s insurrection at the Capitol, Twitter has permanently banned President Donald Trump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Twitter

A statement from the company explained, “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

His entire account has been taken down.

Twitter

The news comes after Twitter locked Trump’s account for 12 hours on Wednesday and removed three of his tweets. Facebook had also locked his account for 24 hours and removed a video. He has now been suspended from Facebook until his term is over.

On Wednesday, chaos ensued at the Capitol, where thousands were protesting the election results.

The Senate was forced to evacuate and pause the ceremony in which electoral college votes are counted, affirming Joe Biden’s victory. Vice President Mike Pence was immediately taken to a secret location after pro-Trump supporters broke in and started wandering around the building.