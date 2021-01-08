George Clooney Says Insurrection Puts Trump in the ‘Dustbin of History’

Actor George Clooney is speaking out about President Trump, telling KCRW’s “The Business” podcast that the insurrection at the Capitol puts him and his family in the “dustbin of history.”

In an interview airing on January 15, Clooney says, “It is devastating to watch the People’s House being desecrated in that way, but it is also a tremendous overreach.”

Clooney said of Trump, everyone was waiting for “the straw that breaks the camel’s back,” adding, “It just seemed like that line just kept getting moved and moved and moved. Outrage just didn’t even matter anymore even to the point of calling the Secretary of State in Georgia and pressuring him. None of that seemed to matter.”

He went on to say, speaking of the Capitol breach, “This matters, this puts Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka, all of them into the dustbin of history. That name will forever be associated with insurrection.”

On Wednesday, chaos ensued at the Capitol, where thousands were protesting the election results. The Senate was forced to evacuate and pause the ceremony in which electoral college votes are counted, affirming Joe Biden’s victory.

Areas of the building were vandalized by the mob, some carrying Confederate flags and pro-Trump signage, many of whom documented their crimes on social media. Trump was highly criticized for not doing more to stop the violence, and for sending messages to the mob like, “Go home. We love you, you’re very special.” He issued a statement condemning the violence a day later.