Report: Larry King, 87, Battling COVID-19 in L.A. Hospital
Broadcast legend Larry King, 87, is reportedly 10 days into a battle with COVID-19 at an L.A. hospital, according to DailyMail.com.
King's battle with the virus is particularly concerning, as his age and numerous underlying conditions — he has endured a stroke, has heart disease, has fought prostate and lung cancer, and has type 2 diabetes — place him at an elevated risk.
It is reported that King is still married to, and now on good terms with, wife Shawn, but due to his condition is unable to see her, their twin sons, or any other family members or friends.
The past couple of years have been devastating for King, who filed for divorce from seventh wife Shawn in August 2019, five months after surviving a stroke. In July 2020, his son Andy, 65, died of a heart attack, and his daughter Chaia, 52, died the following month of lung cancer.