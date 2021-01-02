Report: Larry King, 87, Battling COVID-19 in L.A. Hospital

Broadcast legend Larry King, 87, is reportedly 10 days into a battle with COVID-19 at an L.A. hospital, according to DailyMail.com.

King's battle with the virus is particularly concerning, as his age and numerous underlying conditions — he has endured a stroke, has heart disease, has fought prostate and lung cancer, and has type 2 diabetes — place him at an elevated risk.

It is reported that King is still married to, and now on good terms with, wife Shawn, but due to his condition is unable to see her, their twin sons, or any other family members or friends.