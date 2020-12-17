Celebrity News December 17, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres Details Her 'Excruciating' COVID-19 Symptom

A week after breaking the news on her coronavirus diagnosis, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is sharing a health update.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres opened up about her symptoms on Instagram. In a video, she said, “I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

“One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain… didn't know that was a symptom,” DeGeneres revealed. “Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad."

Last week, Ellen revealed that she had “tested positive for COVID-19.” She added, “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Other big names to share their COVID-19 diagnosis recently are “The Talk” co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne. Osbourne was briefly hospitalized.

Osbourne wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus."

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” Osbourne stressed.

Sharon’s diagnosis came just five days after Inaba tested positive.

