Ellen DeGeneres Details Her 'Excruciating' COVID-19 Symptom

Getty Images

A week after breaking the news on her coronavirus diagnosis, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is sharing a health update.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres opened up about her symptoms on Instagram. In a video, she said, “I am feeling 100 percent. I feel really good."

“One thing they don't tell you is you get, somehow, excruciating back pain… didn't know that was a symptom,” DeGeneres revealed. “Who knew? How come? Back pain. Bad."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Last week, Ellen revealed that she had “tested positive for COVID-19.” She added, “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Other big names to share their COVID-19 diagnosis recently are “The Talk” co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne. Osbourne was briefly hospitalized.

Osbourne wrote on Instagram, “I wanted to share I've tested positive for COVID-19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while ‘The Talk’ is on scheduled hiatus."

“Everyone please stay safe and healthy,” Osbourne stressed.