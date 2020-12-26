Television December 26, 2020
Binge-Watching! IMDb’s Most Popular TV Shows of 2020
IMDb has revealed its Top 10 TV Shows of 2020!
“The Boys,” which is in its second season, led the pack, moving from the fifth spot to first this year. Other favorites like “Westworld,” “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian,” “The Umbrella Academy,” and “Ozark” also made the list.
Several newcomers made the list, including “The Queen’s Gambit” and “The Witcher.”
Check out the full list below!
IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2020*
1. “The Boys”
2. “Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)”
3. “Dark”
4. “Ozark”
5. “The Mandalorian”
6. “The Queen’s Gambit”
7. “The Umbrella Academy”
8. “Westworld”
9. “The Witcher”
10. “The Crown”