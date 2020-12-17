Tyler Perry Reveals Split from Longtime Girlfriend Gelila Bekele

Getty Images

Tyler Perry is opening up about his life after splitting from longtime girlfriend Gelila Bekele.

He revealed the breakup on Instagram alongside a mirror selfie. He wrote, “This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!”

Perry continued, “In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!”

A source tells People that Tyler and Gelila, 34, “amicably split some time ago and remain close friends… Their focus is on being the best parents they can for their son.”