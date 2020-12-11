Actor Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister Dead at 62 After Experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms

Tommy “Tiny” Lister, best known for his roles in the films “Friday,” “The Fifth Element,” and “The Dark Knight,” has died. He was 62.

TMZ reports friends and business associates hadn’t heard from him since Wednesday night, so they requested a welfare check on Thursday.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrived at his Marina Del Rey apartment around 3 p.m., where they found him dead. TMZ says it is believed he died of natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed. His manager, Cindy Cowan, told CNN Lister had apparently had COVID-19 symptoms.

She said he had been ill a week, but that it "got really bad, really quick... It literally went so fast."

Lister was 6’5” and known for playing intimidating characters like Deebo in 1995's “Friday" and its 2000 sequel, "Next Friday."

His co-star Ice Cube posted a tribute on Twitter, writing, “RIP Tiny 'Deebo' Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already.”

Tommy also got into pro wrestling for a short time and appeared in Hulk Hogan’s "No Holds Barred” action movie in 1989.