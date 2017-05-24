Celebrity News

The Sweet Way Orlando Bloom Keeps His Son with Him at All Times, Plus: Is He Looking for a Wife?

Last night, handsome actor Orlando Bloom attended a special NYC screening of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” solo, but his son was there in spirit!

“Extra’s” AJ Calloway caught up with Orlando, who showed off a bracelet that Flynn made for him that he never removes. “I like to think of him being with me at all times. I FaceTime every day, but when he’s not here, I got a bird on my wrist.”

The actor even gave props to AJ for his own accessory, a rose pin on his suit lapel. When AJ said it was from his wife, Dionne, Orlando smiled, saying, “See? I need a wife. Can you get me a wife? I want a wife — that’s what I’m looking for, a wife that will get me a pin like that.”

During their chat, Orlando revealed how he showed Flynn, who “loves pirates," that he was part of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. “I was hesitant and reluctant to show him the films, 'cause I wanted to be Dad.” That changed when the 6-year-old started school and Orlando decided to reveal the truth, saying, “I sat him down and I was like, 'We’re gonna watch a pirate movie.' He was like, ‘Cool,’ 'cause he loves pirates anyway. I’m the blacksmith in the first movie, and I come along and he’s like, ‘That’s you!' He made a whole bunch of faces till he was finally on board with it then he was like, 'Can you really hold your breath for that long underwater?’ He’s charming and sweet and I love him.”

Bloom said he loved working with Johnny Depp, raving, “He’s a mensch… I’ve known Johnny for 15, 16 years. I’m grateful to him.” Wondering what to expect from the new “Pirates” movie, he teased, “We have something that is really entertaining.”

The 40-year-old also weighed in on the recent bombing outside Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, saying, “It’s a scary time in the world. I have friends in Manchester. You just go, ‘Wow, that’s so close.'”

