How Gwen Stefani Made Blake Shelton 'Feel Like a Winner’ After ‘The Voice’ Loss

Last night, Blake Shelton was bummed after his contestant Lauren Duski lost on the season finale of “The Voice.”

After Team Alicia's Chris Blue was announced as the winner, he told girlfriend Gwen Stefani that he felt “like a loser” in her Instagram video. Gwen tried to comfort him and cheer him up, saying, "I don’t think — I think you’re a winner still.” Shelton smiled, "You do? I take it back — I feel like a winner.”

Gwen also posted a cute Boomerang of herself and Blake dancing on Tuesday night. Watch!

Over the weekend, Gwen and Blake shared a kiss after he won an award at the Billboard Music Awards. During his acceptance speech, Shelton gave a shout-out to Stefani, telling the audience, "Wow! That was pretty cool. I had a good feeling. I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the room anyway because Gwen is here with me, so I had a good feeling about it.”

The two have been dating since November 2015 after meeting on “The Voice.”

