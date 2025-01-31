Miles Teller Taking it ‘Day by Day’ After Losing Home in Palisades Fire (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy talked to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about their new sci-fi horror-action flick “The Gorge.”

They play two elite operatives appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge that protects the world from a mysterious evil that lurks within.

Teller explained why he wanted to be involved, saying, “If the logline is just ‘two snipers falling in love with each other through their scopes…' that right there is interesting.”

He went on, “At the center of it is the love story and the emotion that needs to be carried throughout this kind of a journey for these two characters. That's what always makes me satisfied… is an emotional payoff.”

The movie has it all, including some dancing for both Miles and Anya. Anya shared she even did a dance scene that got cut!

She revealed, “It was Drasa dancing to Iggy Pop whilst making a cake, and it was fab.”

The two also dished on their sniper training and who’s the better shot.

Anya explained, “We both got trained by different people, [Miles] by an American vet and me by a Lithuanian, and it's so interesting to see how the two countries approach it differently.”

Miles added, “I had never had any sniper training specifically, so I was I was fascinated by it. I mean, the attention to detail, how much studying goes into it to get the perfect shot, it's really a science. So, I loved it.”

As for who is the better shot, Taylor-Joy confessed she has “terrible eyesight,” but was a “really good shot.”

When Terri asked if she was better than him, he laughed and said, “Sure.”

On a personal note, Miles opens up about how he and his wife Keleigh are doing after losing their home in the Palisades Fire.

“We're doing okay,” he said. “This is, honestly, this is a nice distraction. It's just tricky. I think every day you're just kind of figuring things out a little more each day, and I'm lucky that I have a really wonderful life partner to go through this with.”