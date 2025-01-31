Hollywood’s Hot Pick of the Month!

Red-carpet season is in full swing, and we are here to let you in on one of Hollywood’s best-kept beauty secrets!

Stars including Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra and Paris Hilton all stress the importance of keeping your skin hydrated. One of the best ways to hydrate? Facial sheet masks, of course! In fact, Nicole Scherzinger has even posted an Instagram of herself with a hydrating sheet mask treatment on her face.

Hydrating is one of the best ways to prep your skin for an important event. And what’s more important than red carpet season?!?!

Get your own skin red-carpet-ready with this must-have sheet mask set!