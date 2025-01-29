Getty Images

On Wednesday, Rihanna appeared in court to support her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The rapper has been charged with two felonies related to an incident in which he allegedly pulled a gun and fired toward former childhood friend Terell Ephron aka A$AP Relli.

RiRi attended the third day of his assault trial, making her way into the courtroom without creating a media circus.

A$AP arrived solo to the courthouse with cameras surrounding him.

Rihanna sat with Rocky’s mom Renee Black and sister Erika B. Mayers in the front row of the gallery at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Rihanna was on hand for Ephron’s testimony of the alleged shooting.

The night before, Rihanna and Rocky stepped out for a date night at Verse, both wearing trenchcoats.

After the dinner, Rihanna was friendly with a photog, even signing an autograph for him!

When he told her that he wanted to tattoo her autograph on his hand, she commented, “Why you wanna do that?”

She then asked him if he tattooed his daughter’s name, and learned that he did, she said, “Good. Let’s stick with that.”

Last week, prosecutors asked potential jurors about Rihanna, asking one woman if she could deliver a guilty verdict with the singer in the courtroom. They also asked the potential jurors if they were fans of Rihanna and have purchased any of her Fenty products.

“Extra” recently spoke with Rocky’s attorney Joe Tacopina about the possible effect that RiRi could have on the case.

Tacopina said, “This case is not about Rihanna, but I guess the DA wants to make sure that the people aren’t so enamored with Rihanna, they’re gonna be so blinded by their love for Rihanna that they won’t listen to the evidence and the facts in the case. I don’t think that’s the case. I think people are too smart for that.”

“We’re ready to go. I mean, it’s been a long time, it’s been over two years,” Tacopina added. “It’s been something that’s weighing over, you know, Rocky and Rihanna and their family’s heads for a while and we’re just ready. We’re anxious to get this thing underway and get this behind him.”