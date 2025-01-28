‘The Voice’ Alum Ryan Whyte Maloney Dead at 44

Getty Images

“The Voice” alum Ryan Whyte Maloney has died at the age of 44.

The Clark County coroner confirmed to People magazine that Maloney died by suicide in Las Vegas.

His cause of death has been revealed as gunshot wound to the head.

On Monday, Maloney posted a video of himself at a bar on his Instagram Story.

Along with flashing a rock hand sign, he said, “Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking.”

Maloney appeared on “The Voice” in 2014. He received a four-chair turn for his blind audition performance of Journey’s “Lights.”

Maloney ended up on Blake Shelton’s team and performed songs like Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” Rascal Flatt’s “Easy,” and Shinedown’s “Second Chance.”

Though he didn’t make it through the live rounds, Maloney was asked to perform at the finale.

Earlier this month, he recalled on Instagram, “Story time Ok! here’s a funny positive story. I was at home all depressed after the voice. I was trying to pick up the pieces of putting my life together and was getting used to waking up to 60,000 Facebook messages of people who said they knew me that was hilarious and I got a call from The Voice asking me to come back to do the finale and here it is best time of my life ever!”

After the show, Maloney maintained his relationship with Blake. Last year, Maloney performed at Blake’s Ole Red opening party.

Maloney even recently gave a shout-out to Ole Red while celebrating his 44th birthday earlier this month.

He wrote on Instagram, “I’m overflowing with gratitude for the lovely birthday wishes and affection I received today. Your kindness truly warms my heart. Thank you a million times over! How about we make this weekend a blast and dominate at @olered on Friday and Saturday 10-2am? Time to party like it’s my birthday. Let’s decide if we’ll make memories or just pretend it didn’t happen.”