Getty Images

Nearly three years after his death, The Wanted singer Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey Parker is sharing some happy news.

Kelsey is expecting her third child, her first with boyfriend Will Lindsay.

In an interview with The Mirror U.K., she shared, “Tom and I always said we wanted four — but life had other plans. So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I’m pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, ‘My life could have been so different.’ I’ve felt every emotion under the sun. I’m still getting my head around it but I’m so excited. And I know I’m putting myself out there, telling people. I just want everyone to be as happy as I am.”

Kelsey, who called the pregnancy a “happy accident,” is unsure about finding out the baby’s gender ahead of time.

She said, “We’re undecided on whether we’re going to look at [the gender-reveal document] yet. We’re just going to see how the journey goes."

Kelsey is already the mother of Aurelia, 5, and Bodhi, 4, her kids with Tom.

She said, “I love my children — they’ve got me through the worst times. So, I feel like I’ve been blessed with another. If I dwelled on everything that’s happened, I wouldn’t be here. Tom was my soulmate. I’m still angry he’s gone. But I can’t live in sadness. Tom wouldn’t want that."

According to Kelsey, she’s gotten signs from Tom after his death, saying, “I’m very spiritual and so is Will. Especially after he lost his dad, he believes in signs from loved ones, like me — and I’ve had so many from Tom. Will’s seen them, too. He doesn’t think I’m crazy."

Kelsey revealed that she’s gotten Tom’s mom Noreen Parker’s blessing.

She commented, “She can’t wait to have another grandchild. All I care about is that both our families and Tom’s family are happy. Noreen is the most amazing lady. After Tom passed, she said to me, ‘As long as you’re happy Kels, whatever you do, we will always support you and be happy for you.’ We’ve all been through so much together."

Kelsey debuted her relationship with Will in the fall of 2024.

She shared a photo of herself with Will, captioning the Instagram with a simple heart emoji!

Kelsey opened up about dating after Tom’s death, telling OK! magazine in 2023, “When it’s meant to be, it’ll be, and that person will be sent by Tom. I reckon he’s picking them for me.”