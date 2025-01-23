Kendrick Lamar Announces SZA as Super Bowl LIX Halftime Guest Performer

Getty Images

Two weeks before his highly anticipated performance at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar is revealing his surprise guest!

In a clip, Kendrick is talking on the phone about a “guest performer” when SZA appears behind him and pours a blue energy drink from a cooler onto him!

Along with their upcoming joint stadium tour, which kicks off in April, Kendrick and SZA have worked together before on songs like “All the Stars,” a song from the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Earlier this month, SZA expressed interest in doing more collaborations with Kendrick, including a joint album!

During an appearance on “Sherri,” she said, “I would love that. I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius. And a part of his genius is him being so elusive and so mysterious. And I love it.

“He’s a huge part of my fumbling and finding era,” SZA raved, “because I’m trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments in the spotlight and saying yes. He’s so good at saying yes but staying grounded. So I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.’”

SZA is currently promoting her new movie “One of Them Days,” but it looks like she’s even busier than we thought!

“Extra” recently spoke with SZA about comments she made about feeling like she wasn’t meant to be famous.

She said, “You see how, like, some people are very well acclimated in being perceived and also have a different mechanism to approach that, so [“Days” co-star Keke Palmer] has, like, this crazy network of mechanism, where it’s like everything just kind of like flows even when the cameras are on.”

SZA continued, “For me, it’s a little harder to, like, be so comfortable when I don’t really know what is happening… I didn’t grow up famous. I grew up, you know, just in the ’burbs, went to regular school, went to regular college, did regular odd jobs until, you know, everything popped off. So now, I’ve never been examined in this way where’s it’s like binoculars.”

She added, “It’s sometimes, I guess, just a comfortability with, like, letting my shoulders down and knowing that I'm not in danger just because I'm being perceived by people that I don’t know."

SZA is known for her hit songs like “Kill Bill,” “Snooze,” “Kiss Me More,” and “Saturn.”