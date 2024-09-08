Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar is heading to the Super Bowl!

The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was just announced as the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime performer at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025.

Lamar shared the news on YouTube, while shooting footballs from an automatic passing machine.

The 37-year-old says, "My name's Kendrick Lamar and I'll be performing at Super Bowl LIX. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos."

"I won't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. Feb. 9, 2025,” he continues. “Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home."

The Grammy winner also released a statement to People, sharing, "Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation is involved in selecting the halftime performer each year, and he told People, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision."

The music mogul praised Kendrick's "unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally," and said the artist "transcends music."