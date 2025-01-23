Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Split (Report)

Backgrid

Jamie Foxx and his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp have reportedly called it quits after more than a year of dating.

Multiple sources confirmed the split to People magazine.

Foxx seemingly hinted that their relationship was over in his “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…” stand-up special, which streams on Netflix.

In the special, he jokingly sang while playing piano, “Sisters, I’m here to tell you, I’ve been cured. I’ve been cured of everything, no more white girls. I’m serious, no more white girls.”

Expressing his interest in dating “on the Black side of town,” Foxx added, “No more potato salad and raisins. No more white girls! No more spray tan, no more big titties, no ass. No more white girls, I gotta let ’em know!”

He clarified his comments, saying, “No more white girls — in public."

In summer 2023, Jamie and Alyce first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted having dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

Despite numerous sightings, including a vacation in a Cabo San Lucas, they have never confirmed the relationship.

Last year, a source gushed, “[Alyce] couldn’t be nicer or more perfect for him. [She] is a sweetie, a great girl.”

Alyce was also on hand for Foxx’s commercial for BetMGM.