‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Ashley Adionser & Tyler Francis Split After 1 Year of Marriage

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis are heading for divorce after one year of marriage, reports People magazine.

Ashley and Tyler’s love story started in the “Love Is Blind” pods during Season 7, and they wed on the finale.

Adionser told the magazine, "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage."

She continued, "This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared. I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

While they fell for each other on “Love Is Blind,” they also faced some drama during and after the season.

During the show, he revealed he was a sperm donor with three biological children and claimed he wasn’t a part of their lives.

After a photo of him and the children circulated online, he was forced to address their relationship during a “LIB” reunion.

Francis insisted he did "help a friend and her wife start a family," and then stepped in to help when the couple split up.

He added that “Ashley knows all this,” and she confirmed she wasn’t “blindsided” by the news.

Adionser said, "I know he is a good person who went in a little too deep and didn't know what to do next."

Last year, “Extra” spoke with Ashley about why she wanted to join “Love Is Blind,” which was based in Washington D.C. for Season 7.

“I just feel like the dating pool in DC definitely has piss in it and so for me I definitely needed a little shakeup,” Ashley said, explaining that asking about someone’s profession is big in the D.C. dating world.