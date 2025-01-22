Addison Rae Opens Up About an Ex Allegedly Cheating: ‘It Was a Mess’

Inez & Vinoodh

Addison Rae is getting candid about her dating life in the February issue of Rolling Stone.

The 24-year-old TikTok star turned singer opened up about an ex who allegedly cheated, sharing, “I'm very guarded when it comes to relationships, because my first public relationship taught me a lot about myself.”

Rae explained, "I think he cheated on me. He says he didn't.”

Looking back, Addison told Rolling Stone, "That was a sh*t show. He was very vocal about everything, and it was a mess."

She also spoke directly about ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall, saying, “I believe there’s good in everyone, so I like to think there’s a good part of him. We were really young.”

Rae, who shot to fame on TikTok, also addressed recent news the platform could be banned.

“That’s that full moon for me. TikTok definitely gave me a lot of things, so it would be really sad to [see it] go, but hopefully the things that I create and put out surpass that platform,” she said.

She does credit the social media company for her trajectory, explaining, “I was like, ‘This is how I’m going to be able to do what I’ve always wanted to do.’”

As for her blooming music career, the “Diet Pepsi” singer teased, “I’ll be your girl next door but maybe there’s a wild side to the girl next door.”

She recalled her first meeting at Columbia Records, confessing, “I walked in with a binder, and I made a slideshow. I just mood-boarded my vibes. I literally had no music to play him at that point, so it was about trust. Like, ‘Yes, I’m in the clouds, and I enjoy being there. But I’m also serious.”

Rae also praised her mentor Charli XCX, ahead of the Grammys where they are up for Best Remixed Recording for "Von dutch."

Addison said Charli “respected me and my ideas," adding, “It was the first time I really took the step on my own to be confident in the ideas I had and follow that. I owe that all to Charli.”