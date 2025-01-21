Instagram

Bachelor Nation’s Brayden Bowers, 26, and Christina Mandrell, 29, are married!

The couple said “I do” in an intimate ceremony on December 12, with just Mandrell’s young daughter Blakely and an officiant in attendance.

The private wedding was a far cry from Brayden’s very public proposal in January 2024 on “The Golden Bachelor’s” live “Golden Wedding” special.

In a YouTube video, they shared special moments leading up to the wedding, as well as footage from their big day, which took place in a gazebo decorated in green and red bows along the water.

In the video, Brayden reveals “We just got a marriage license,” adding, “Nobody knows.”

As they both giggle, Christina recalls, “The engagement was much different. Everybody knew.”

Bowers adds, “We figured we would switch it back up.”

Fast-forward to their wedding, and Blakely wasn’t feeling well, so Brayden carried her to the ceremony, where she acted as flower girl and videographer.

For her big day, Mandrell stunned a long white gown with a slit up the side and a furry coat to keep warm. She wore her hair in a half updo tied back with a ribbon and carried white roses she got at Target.

After the ceremony Brayden kissed his bride and they were declared “Mr. and Mrs. Brayden and Christina Bowers.”

They shared a first dance at the water’s edge, and Blakely even joined in!

The couple also posed for a styled wedding photo shoot. Christina shared the pics on her Instagram, revealing she wore her mom’s wedding dress in some of the photos. See them here!

Christina appeared on Season 27 of “The Bachelor” with Zach Shallcross, while Brayden appeared on Season 20 of “The Bachelorette” with Charity Lawson. He went on to appear in Season 9 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

"Extra" spoke with Brayden back in 2023, after he left "The Bachelorette," and he opened up about wanting to get married someday. Watch!