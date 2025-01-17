Kick Off the New Year in Vegas with Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson & More!

Start off the new year on a high note in Las Vegas with superstar residencies from Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, and the Black Eyed Peas!

While Mariah will be singing her famous ballads at Adobe Live inside Park MGM, Janet is dancing to her iconic hits at Resorts World.

The Eagles are also returning to the Sphere, followed by Dead & Company in March.

Along with can’t-miss entertainment, Vegas is the place to unwind and recenter with world-class spas.

For those looking for new adventures in 2025, check out Vegas Indoor Skydiving or Pink Jeep Tours.