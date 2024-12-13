Celebrate Christmas & New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas!

Las Vegas is the place to be for New Year’s Eve!

Some of the biggest acts are headlining venues, all in this one destination. Janet Jackson will be at Resorts World, Bruno Mars at Park MGM, and 50 Cent at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. If country is more your style, head to Jason Aldean’s Kitchen & Bar, where the singer will be performing for fans. The Chainsmokers and Steve Aoki are also in town to usher in 2025.

There is also free entertainment with an epic fireworks display as multiple hotels light up the desert sky, and the Las Vegas strip will be shut down for pedestrians to enjoy the show.

Before we say hello to 2025, consider a trip to Las Vegas for all the holiday cheer.

The Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is decked out with Christmas décor, and you can enjoy some shareable bites while sipping crafty cocktails inside a Christmas parlor taking over Flanker Kitchen and Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is transforming into a winter wonderland, complete with the largest ice rink on the strip!