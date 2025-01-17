‘Good Morning America’ Kicks Off ‘SoCal Strong’ to Support L.A. Wildfire Relief Efforts

“Good Morning America” is joining the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, kicking off its “SoCal Strong” coverage this morning.

“Extra” spoke with Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee, who are showing their support for communities affected by the wildfires, which have destroyed the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

Robin said, “It’s a privilege to be able to share these stories and help get aid to charities right now in Southern California, and today we announced more than $6 million in donations. We know our viewers are going to continue to help in the coming days.”

Michael added, “The coverage doesn’t stop today. We’re going to continue across ABC news programs well into the weekend and together, our ‘GMA’ family is ‘SoCal Strong’ for all the families in need right now.”