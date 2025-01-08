Instagram

“General Hospital’s” Cameron Mathison has lost his home in the ravaging L.A. wildfires.

On Wednesday, Mathison shared an Instagram video of the devastation left behind after his home burned to the ground. He wrote, “We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday.”



“Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here,” Cameron added. “Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires🙏🏼.”

Last night, Mathison shared an Instagram Story of the fires escalating. He wrote, “Thank you for all the love and concern. We have evacuated and are safe. Prays that everyone can say the same.”

Instagram

In another Instagram Story, Cameron thanked the firefighters, who were directing traffic on the street, writing, “Grateful for all these heroes.”

Less than 24 hours ago, Cameron shared a video of his home before the wildfire with just the wind affecting his residence.

Instagram

He said, “The windstorm blew down the branches, some trees. Somehow it spared the Mustang… and the heavy winds haven’t come yet.”

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag also suffered the devastating loss of their home in the wildfire.

Pratt shared a scary TikTok video in the early hours of Wednesday morning showing the flames approaching the property. He wrote in the caption, "Nightmare came true.”

In the video Spencer can be heard saying, “Oh, wow, it’s back there,” and as the flames get closer to the house, he yells, “For real… let’s go!”

The L.A. Times reports that as of Tuesday evening, the fire had burned more than 2,900 acres and was 0 percent contained. At the time, 30,000 residents had been forced to evacuate. The fires were made even more dangerous by high winds.