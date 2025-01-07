Tears for Fears on 9 Years of ‘Hell’ When They Split & Reuniting Via Fax (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Four decades-plus of iconic music!

Since they first sang together in 1981 and sold over 30 million albums worldwide, Tears for Fears have sealed their spot in pop music history with songs like “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Shout,” and “Mad World.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush sat down with band members Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal to talk about their journey, including the nine years from 1990 to 1999 when they went their separate ways, and how they ultimately reunited.

Roland admitted, “Those nine years were hell.”

Curt added, “We were struggling, I think, as a partnership. We were desperate to find out who we were.”

After several years apart, they got back together as a band with the help of a fax machine!

Roland joked, “We got remarried by fax. Curt said, ‘Hey, here’s my number. Give me a call.’ I was like, ‘Whoa.’”