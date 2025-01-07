Doc ‘God Bless Bitcoin’ Makes Moral Case for World’s Most Transformative Cryptocurrency

A new documentary takes a deep dive into the transformative and ethical aspects of Bitcoin, featuring conversations not only with tech and business leaders in the crypto space, but with religious leaders who explore connections with scriptures to show the moral case for Bitcoin.

"God Bless Bitcoin" features in-depth conversations with numerous executives at cryptocurrency platforms and investment firms, interfaith religious leaders, political leaders and business leaders to tackle the film's central question: "How do we fix our broken money?"

The film is co-written, directed and executive produced by Brian and Kelly Estes, and narrated by Natalie Brunell, host of the “Coin Stories Podcast,” the top woman-hosted Bitcoin education show in the world.

"'God Bless Bitcoin' is a passion project that began over two years ago when we noticed people everywhere were struggling with the rising costs of living. Homes are unaffordable, groceries are sky-high, and people are exhausted because they can’t work enough hours to keep up,” said Kelly Estes. “Our money is broken, but nobody really understands why.”



Brian Estes said their motivation for making the film was two-fold.

"First, we wanted to explain how the world’s financial system works, to show how it wages inflation and discriminates against the middle class and those who live in poverty," he said. "Second, we wanted to show how Bitcoin is a more ethical form of money that is open to everyone no matter their socioeconomic status, their race, or their gender. This film was a way for us to unite our passions and ideally spark conversation and thoughts about a new money that provides hope.”

The film's subjects include Mark Cuban, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Roya Mahboob, Afghanistan's first female tech CEO and entrepreneur and founder of the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), which works to improve Afghan women's technological and financial literacy.

There are also appearances from Preston Pysh, author and host of the popular “We Study Billionaires” on The Investor’s Podcast Network; Mark Moss, host of one of the fastest growing Bitcoin-focused finance channels on YouTube and host of the first nationally syndicated Bitcoin-focused radio show on the iHeart Radio network; and Matthew Roszak, a leading blockchain investor, entrepreneur and advocate, as well as chairman and co-founder of blockchain technology company Bloq.

Other interview subjects include Anthony Pompliano, Cathie D. Wood, Cory Klippsten, Dan Held, David Bailey, Dennis Porter, Dr. Darrell Bock, Fr. Robert Sirico, Hailey Lennon, Harris Irfan, Jeff Booth, John Salley, Mark Yusko, Michael Saylor, Nic Carter, Peter Diamandis, Perianne Boring, Rabbi Daniel Lapin, Rabbi Michael Caras, Robert Breedlove, Robert Kiyosaki, Sam Callahan, Scott Snibbe, Stephan Livera, Thomas Lee, Tim Draper, Vikram Rangala, and Warren Davidson.