Harrison Ford Reveals He Met Wife Calista Flockhart at the Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Harrison Ford hit the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes, where he chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about how much he’s enjoying his many projects, from “Captain America: Brave New World” to “Shrinking.”

Harrison confessed he’s having “more fun” than ever, adding “it's just an endless stream of happiness. I really am grateful. I am of a certain age, and I did not expect necessarily to be working.”

He went on, “I've been working pretty steady, but I love what I'm able to do and I love what material I'm working with. The shows that I'm involved with and the people that I'm involved with are fantastic.”

Ford brought his daughter Georgia as his date to the show, explaining that wife Calista Flockhart “is working on a play in New York, so she couldn't be here.”

The Golden Globes hold a special place for Harrison and Calista.

“This is where we met… I met Calista here many years ago,” he said.

Ford didn’t want to share the specifics, but gushed, “It’s where I met my wife.”

He did say, “I approached her. We had not met, I introduced myself.”

Ford joked, “I don’t think she’d heard of me.”