Dayle Haddon Dies of Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning at Hallmark Star's Home

Dayle Haddon, a '70s supermodel and actress who became a wellness advocate, was found dead Friday in a home owned by her daughter, journalist Ryan Haddon, and son-in-law, Hallmark star Marc Blucas. Her death is a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Haddon, 76, had been staying at the Bucks County, Pennsylvania, property when — according to NBC10 — a 911 call was received at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

A resident reported an unconscious man on the first floor. When first responders arrived, they found both the man, 76, and Haddon, who was pronounced dead on the second floor.

The unnamed man survived.

Firefighters reported a high level of carbon monoxide, so much so that two responders had to be treated for exposure to the gas.

Haddon was born May 26, 1948, in Montreal.

She was an in-demand model, appearing on such covers as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue (1973). She modeled in Playboy and represented Revlon, Estée Lauder, Clairol, and Max Factor.

Haddon, the author of the book "Ageless Beauty: A Woman's Guide to Lifelong Beauty and Well-Being," went on to become a long-running face of L'Oréal's anti-aging products.

Along with modeling, she made her movie debut in the Disney flick "The World's Greatest Athlete" (1973) opposite Jan-Michael Vincent, Tim Conway and John Amos.

She also appeared in the films "Paperback Hero" (1973), "The Cheaters" (1975), "Madame Claude" (1977), and "North Dallas Forty" (1979).

Later in her life, Haddon founded WomenOne, a nonprofit, and worked with Free the Children to provide an education for girls in Kenya.

Her daughter Ryan, with ex Glenn Souham, was a longtime journalist and TV producer who wed actor Marc Blucas in 2009. Blucas is known for his work on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" (1999-2000), on the series "Necessary Roughness" (2011-2013), in a variety of feature films, and in Hallmark films that include "Operation Christmas" (2016) and "Good Morning Christmas!" (2020). He also appeared in the 2022 Great American Family Channel film "A Christmas... Present."