John Amos, 'Good Times' & 'Roots' Star, Dies at 84

One of his children, his son Kelly Christopher Amos, said in a statement, “It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned. He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold… and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor. My father loved working as an actor throughout his entire life…. most recently in 'Suits LA' playing himself and our documentary about his life journey as an actor, 'America’s Dad.' He was my dad, my best friend, and my hero. Thank you for your prayers and support at this time.”