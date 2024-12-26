‘The Valley’s’ Nia Sanchez & Daniel Booko Expecting Baby #4

Instagram

Nia Sanchez and Daniel Booko have a baby on the way!

“The Valley” star revealed the news to Us Weekly, sharing, “It was a complete surprise.”

As for Daniel, she said, “I was shocked but I knew that Daniel would have a full mix of emotions. So I told him on his birthday — exactly a week after I found out.”

Nia and Daniel, who share son Asher, 3, and twins Isabelle and Zariah, 18 months, were hoping for a fourth, just not so soon.

“We had a plan,” Sanchez explained. “This was a little bit earlier than our plan. But we figured this baby needed to come at a certain time. Just a little earlier than planned.”

Booko teased, “I think we’re just gonna go for a football team.”

For now, they don’t know the baby’s gender, but said the results are in their inbox.

Nia, who just finished her first trimester, wants to find out in “some special way.” She said maybe first with just the two of them followed by a “gender reveal at some point in the new year with some friends and family.”

The couple had three under 3, and now they will have four under 4!

Nia joked, “That will be our tagline for Season 3.”

The reality star went on to say she’s happy to the kids “close together” so she can “get back to being myself” and she’s looking forward to having her “body back.”

Booko grew up as one of four kids and hopes his kids have the same close bond that he had with his siblings.

“I am best friends with my three other siblings and we talk every day,” Daniel shared. “It was just such a fun, exciting and wild upbringing. I just feel so blessed.”

Nia also shared the happy news with co-star Kristen Doute, who is expecting a baby with fiancé Luke Broderick.

Sanchez said of telling Doute, “It was the funniest thing because for Kristen, it didn’t click right away. She thought we were talking about her pregnancy.”

She explained, “We were taking a video and we say, ‘We’re pregnant.’ She goes, ‘Yeah, we are pregnant.’ She was thinking that we were saying that we’re all a family and we are celebrating her pregnancy. Then finally she goes, ‘Hold on, you’re pregnant?'”

The two women have been there for each other through their fertility journeys, and now they are closer than ever.

“Now that we’re both pregnant, we are definitely extra close. It’s been nice to be there for her during the early stages of her pregnancy,” she said.

As for telling the rest of the cast, they hope to capture the everyone’s reactions on video.