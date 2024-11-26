‘The Valley’s’ Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick Expecting First Child

Instagram

Kristen Doute, 41, and fiancé Luke Broderick, 33, have a baby on the way!

Doute opened up about her pregnancy journey with People magazine, and showed off her baby bump. Check out the pics!

Kristen explained, “After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024. I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."

She went on, "In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route. The next month was a whirlwind — getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination).”

After undergoing IUI, the couple had to wait two weeks to take a pregnancy test, but Doute insisted, “In my heart, I knew it had worked.”

She shared, “I tested one day early and got the big PREGNANT result staring back at me. I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous. The second I told Luke, he wasn’t surprised, but was SO happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least!”

Kristen also revealed she's having a summer baby. “Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!” she said.

The couple started dating in 2022, and got engaged in September.

Luke proposed to Kristen on a boat during a vacation in Maui. Doute admitted to Us Weekly, “It was a total surprise.”