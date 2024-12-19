Instagram

It looks like “The Crown” star Vanessa Kirby and lacrosse star Paul Rabil are taking the next step in their relationship!

The two are reportedly engaged after two years together, a source told Page Six.

A year ago, the pair made it Instagram official. At the time, Rabil gushed about his girlfriend, writing alongside a series of pics, “From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you.”

Vanessa and Paul first sparked rumors in September when they were spotted leaving a hotel together in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

They fueled more rumors when they were photographed leaving the Crosby Hotel in NYC months later.