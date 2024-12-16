Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Feature New Pic of Archie & Lilibet on Christmas Card

Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their Christmas card a family affair with a new pic featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In the photo, which is one of six images on the card, Harry squats on the ground in a dark shirt and jeans. He grins widely with his arms outstretched as Lilibet, 3, runs toward him in a floral dress and white socks.

Next to them is Meghan in a white sweater, smiling at Archie, 5, as he heads her way in a sweater and jeans. See the card here!

The family is surrounded by dogs in the photo.

The card also includes photos from Harry and Meghan’s trips to Colombia and Nigeria, along with the message, "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation. We wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year."

It is a rare photo of the children, who haven’t been seen since the 2022 Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan.”

According to People magazine, the couple is also sending out a private card to friends and loved ones.

A friend told People over the summer, "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats. He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm.”