‘Summer House’ Star Lindsay Hubbard Welcomes First Child

Getty Images

“Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard is now a mom!

Hubbard welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Turner Kufe.

She wrote on Instagram, “She’s here!! Gemma Britt Kufe.”

Lindsay included a pic of her and Turner holding the little one's hands.

In July, Hubbard announced her pregnancy, nearly a year after ending her engagement with “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke.

Showing her baby bump and a positive pregnancy test, she wrote on Instagram, “WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!💥💥.”

She added, “I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! 💫The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier. My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this Holiday season 2024!!”

In another Instagram, Lindsay gushed, “I woke up this morning feeling so blessed and grateful for this journey. But most of all, I’m relieved and excited to finally be able to celebrate openly, and with the world.”

At the time, her boyfriend's identity was not known. She told People magazine, “He's a private person, mostly because of his high-powered job. Obviously, I'm a very public [person] and share pretty much every aspect of my life with the world, so I know it's weird. But I need to respect his privacy here."