See the Radio City Rockettes & Backstreet Boys Collab to ‘Everybody’

The Radio City Rockettes and Backstreet Boys teamed up for a synchronized dance!

Watch the video to see Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough perform with the Rockettes to the 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

The clip was posted across the Rockettes social media channels with the caption, “OMG they’re back again!”

They teased the collab on Wednesday with an “Oops, wrong way” post, showing the Rockettes dancing with the message, “The Rockettes should really dance to a Backstreet Boys song.” Soon, the camera turns the other way to reveal the boy banders.