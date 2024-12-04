Courtney Stodden & Jared Safier Tie the Knot in Palm Springs

Instagram

Courtney Stodden, 30, and fiancé Jared Safier, 41, are officially husband and wife!

The couple confirmed the news to Us Weekly, revealing they got married in a “last-minute” ceremony in Palm Springs on December 3. Check out the photos!

Stodden and Safier decided to rush the nuptials after realizing both of their families would be visiting for Thanksgiving.

“We planned on getting married, and we didn’t have a date,” she told Us Weekly. “We just kind of looked at each other, and we’re the same kind of crazy. We just looked at each other and we’re just like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.”

They started planning the wedding three weeks ago, ending up tying the knot at Casa de Monte Vista with 20 guests in attendance.

“It’s the holidays, it’s already stressful and we just bought a house together, so we’re dealing with that,” Stodden said. “Our family was like, ‘Are you guys crazy?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah!’ It just felt like the right time. I’m really a free spirit and I’ve always been that way and I don’t think that’s going to be going away after the marriage, and so I just felt like it was the right time and it all just came together.”

Courtney chose a $60,000 vintage wedding gown for her big day, and her ring was the same one her dad gave her mom when they wed.

After they said “I do,” the reality star and the TV producer the party enjoyed a vegan menu, complete with vegan carrot cake.

The reality star shared, “I am feeling excited. I feel like I am on a journey of where I’m supposed to be.” She added that her TV producer hubby “lights up” her life.

“Everything that has happened up to this point has led me here,” she said.

Safier added, “I am feeling great. I get to marry my best friend and the love of my life, and I get to do it in front of her family and my family, so, very excited.”

The couple first met at a business meeting and Courtney told the magazine she told him not to fall in love with her.

“He looked at me like I was crazy, and he goes, ‘What? Don’t fall in love with me at a business meeting?!’” she recalled.

She was concerned with “if this guy falls in love with me, I’m kind of, you know, I’m done for because I just felt this calling toward him, and our first kiss, it almost felt like it was our 80th kiss, the first kiss for me. It’s something I never experienced before and felt like it was an unspoken feeling.”

Wedding comes more than 10 years after Stodden made headlines with her first wedding. In 2011, she married actor Doug Hutchinson in Las Vegas when she was just 16 and he was 50. They eventually divorced in 2020.

She shared, “I want to be happy, and I think the marriage that I went through in Vegas — it was so fast, and I couldn’t process it because I was 16. So, this is so important to me, to just finally have my choice of getting married. I don’t have to have a parent sign off on this one. This is completely my decision.”