How Justin Baldoni Is Shining a Light on Veterans & Their Service Dogs (Exclusive)

Justin Baldoni became a big breakout star as Rafael Solano on “Jane the Virgin,” and he made big headlines being Blake Lively’s co-star and director in “It Ends with Us.”

But his latest project is partnering with Purina Dog Chow for the New York Dog Film Festival, where he helped pick the winning documentary, the touching short film “A Dog Can Make a Difference.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Justin about the doc, which spotlights heartwarming stories about service dogs helping veterans struggling with PTSD.

He said, “These animals have this ability to calm them and treat them in a way that modern medicine can’t, and that’s what I loved about the film.”

Justin also learned some things from watching the doc, saying, “I didn’t realize the extent of how prevalent PTSD was for veterans, and I didn’t know just how much a service dog can make a difference in the lives of somebody with PTSD.”