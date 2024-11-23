Chuck Woolery of 'Wheel of Fortune' & 'Love Connection' Fame Dies at 83

Getty Images

Chuck Woolery, the slick, smiling original host of "Wheel of Fortune" and the risqué "Love Connection," has died at 83.

Woolery's death was announced by his "Blunt Forth Truth" podcast co-host Mark Young on X, formerly known as Twitter. "It is with a broken heart that I tell you that my dear brother Chuck Woolery has just passed away," he wrote late Saturday. "Life will not be the same without him,RIP brother."

No cause of death was offered.

Woolery, born March 16, 1941, in Ashland, Kentucky, was a singer prior to his hosting career, enjoying a solo career as well as some success with a duo called the Avant-Garde, which scored a Top 40 hit with "Naturally Stoned" in 1968.

He later recorded in the country genre, and wrote a song recorded by Tammy Wynette.

After a minor acting career, and playing Mr. Dingle on "New Zoo Revue" in 1972, he and his then wife, actress Jo Ann Pflug, appeared on the celebrity-driven game show "Tattletales" in 1974. His telegenic style led to a long run as the original host of "Wheel of Fortune" (1975-1981), which ended over a contract dispute. He was replaced by Pat Sajak, who remained in the position for over 40 years.

Among many other hosting gigs, Woolery was perhaps best known for his edgy work on "Love Connection" (1983-1994), in which he egged on contestants to spill the beans about dates they'd gone on after meeting via short, sometimes kooky videos on the show.

He was later the longtime host of "Lingo" (2002-2007), and this year was hosting "80's Quiz Show with Chuck Woolery" on Fox Nation.

Later in his career, Woolery became an outspoken right-wing political figure and host of a radio show called "Save Us Chuck Woolery" (2012-2014), as well as "Blunt Force Truth" (2014-2024), espousing gun rights, Evangelical Christianity, and COVID skepticism.

Woolery was married and divorced four times, including to Teri Nelson, the daughter of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" star David Nelson.