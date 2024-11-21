Getty

The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled to overturn Jussie Smollett’s 2021 hoax conviction.

The “Empire” star was convicted for his role in allegedly staging a hate crime against himself in 2019.

According to Deadline, the court felt a special prosecutor’s decision to retry the case was unjust.

Initially, Smollett received a non-prosecution agreement with the state that required him to perform community service and forfeit his $10,000 bail bond. All charges against him were dropped.

Later, a special prosecutor revived the case and Smollett was found guilty on five counts of felony disorderly conduct. He was acquitted on one count of felony disorderly conduct. Jussie was sentenced to 150 days behind bars and 30 months of probation, but was released after six days, pending an appeal. He was also ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to the city of Chicago and a $25,000 fine.

The star has always maintained his innocence.

In December 2023, Smollett filed an appeal, but it was denied.

According to an opinion obtained by The Chicago Tribune on Thursday, the court stated, “We are aware that this case has generated significant public interest and that many people were dissatisfied with the resolution of the original case and believed it to be unjust. Nevertheless, what would be more unjust than the resolution of any one criminal case would be a holding from this court that the State was not bound to honor agreements upon which people have detrimentally relied.”

Jussie just gave “Extra” a life update back in September, as he returned to the spotlight with his new movie “The Lost Holiday.”